Governor Whitmer hopeful after FDA’s approval of Moderna vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement after the United States Food and Drug Administration approved the Moderna’COVID-19 vaccine:

“2020 has been a tough year, but thanks to the hardworking teams behind Pfizer and Moderna’s safe, effective vaccines, there is hope on the horizon. This is good news for our families, our frontline workers, our educators, and our small business owners who have been hit hard by COVID-19. One of the most important things every adult should be doing now is planning for how they will get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.

The Protect Michigan Commission that I announced this month will work around the clock to help raise awareness of the safety and effectiveness of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, educate the people of this state, and help protect the health and safety of all Michigan residents. I want to remind everyone that we must not let our guard down. It will take time to widely distribute the vaccine, and we must all continue to do our part by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing our hands frequently.”

Governor Whitmer’s Administration, spearheaded by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, has developed a vaccine distribution plan that prioritizes vulnerable populations, including health care workers on the front lines.

“There are millions of Pfizer vaccines, many right here in Michigan, waiting to be shipped, but the federal government is slow-walking getting the addresses to Pfizer. We have Michigan hospitals and nursing homes ready to administer the vaccine and the bottleneck is the White House, and they won’t tell us why. Where are our doses? What’s the hold up? When can we expect them?”she said.

