Wayne County Sheriff dies from COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has died of COVID-19.

Napoleon was first hospitalized in November. He tested negative on November 13 and November 17.

But, then another test was ordered.

That is when Napoleon tested positive for COVID-19; leading to his death on December 17.

Mayor Mike Duggan, one of many mourners, posted a tribute to Napoleon on social media.

I am shocked and saddened at the loss of one of our city’s greatest public servants and native sons, @BennyNapoleon. pic.twitter.com/dxb9zR1VJV — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) December 18, 2020

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow released the following statement:

“I’m very sad to hear that Sheriff Benny Napoleon has died of COVID-19. He was an incredible man who loved Detroit and everyone he served in Wayne County. I’m thinking tonight of his family and his many friends and sending my love.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued this statement as well:

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend and colleague Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon. I have long admired his work at the department and was honored to have an opportunity to partner with him as a colleague.

Benny was beloved by so many in the Wayne County community and around the state. We enjoyed a close relationship since the time I took office, including working feverishly together last spring to bring much-needed PPE to his department to protect his deputies, who he cared so deeply for. I could always count on Benny for his support, his input and his cooperation.

He was a wonderful man and his passing is a loss not only for his family but also for his many friends and co-workers. Benny had so much life yet to live; our community has once again lost someone larger than life to this vicious pandemic. My heart goes out to Benny’s family. It was an honor and a privilege to call him my sheriff.”

Governor Whitmer and Lt. Garlin Gilchrist provided their statements too:

“I am heartbroken at the news of my der friend Benny’s passing,” said Governor Whitmer. “Sheriff Napoleon’s love for the people he served was returned many times over. His Quick Laugh, eager partnership, and candid counsel is what I will miss most. He was a truly special person. Sharon, Tiffani and his whole family are in my prayers.”

“Sheriff Benny Napoleon’s passing is a tremendous loss for the city of Detroit, Wayne County, and the entire state of Michigan,” said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Benny was a pillar in the community—a model public servant who lead by example through conscientious words and selfless service. All throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheriff Napoleon stood tall on the front lines alongside members of his department to ensure that our community had what it needed to get through this crisis together. He was a progressive ally and champion for changing the justice system to better serve society. And he offered himself as a mentor at every opportunity, so that young leaders, like myself, can be, believe in, and become our greatest selves. Benny’s loss hits hard in the soul of so many people in southeast Michigan who had a chance to connect with him over his decades of service, and his legacy leaves our lives better because of his presence. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power.”

At this moment, this is the only information that is known.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.