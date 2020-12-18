Advertisement

Watch Three Men and a Tenor Perform on Studio 10

3MT sang some holiday classics
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We had some very special guests join us as Paul Felch, Chuck Colby, Mark Stiles and Glenn Williams, otherwise known as Three Men and a Tenor performed live on Studio 10. They’ve had over 3,000 performances together, a national touring schedule and have opened shows for national legends like Jay Leno and The Beach Boys; performed the national anthem to start the NASCAR FireKeepers 400 on Fox Sports 1, starred in their own national PBS-TV special (“Three Men and a Tenor- In Concert”) that was shown across the country from Los Angeles to Nashville on major PBS affiliates and NOW they can add Studio 10 to the list.

