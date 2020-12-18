Advertisement

The list of winners in the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10

12 Days of Christmas Giveaways Winners
12 Days of Christmas Giveaways Winners(WILX)
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Congratulations to all of our Studio 10 winners in the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways presented by Becky Beauchine Kulka. Here is the list of winners:

Day 1 - Brenda Howard from Lansing

Day 2 - Esther Bail from Jackson

Day 3 - Mary Gadola from East Lansing

Day 4 - Brandy Falsetta from Lansing

Day 5 - Melissa Franz Schellberg

Day 6 - Judy Farnum from Springport

Day 7 - Lee Anne Harmon from Jerome

Day 8 - Lorie Chabal from Lansing

Day 9 - Angie Peterson from Jackson

Day 10 - Angel Alfaro from Grand Ledge

Day 11 - Regina Brewer from Jackson

**DAY 12 - Kimberly Henderson from East Lansing**

