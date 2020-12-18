Tampa Bay Signs Key Pitcher

-ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The American League champion Tampa Bay Rays have signed pitcher Michael Wacha (WAH’-kuh). The right-hander agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract, and the team hopes he can fill a void in the rotation with the departure of Charlie Morton. The 29-year-old Wacha has a 60-43 record with a 4.01 ERA over eight seasons, including seven with the St. Louis Cardinals. He went 1-4 with a 6.62 ERA with the New York Mets in 2020. Morton signed a $15 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves last month.