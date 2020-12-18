Advertisement

Tampa Bay Signs Key Pitcher

Los Angeles Dodgers pose for a group photo after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the...
Los Angeles Dodgers pose for a group photo after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The American League champion Tampa Bay Rays have signed pitcher Michael Wacha (WAH’-kuh). The right-hander agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract, and the team hopes he can fill a void in the rotation with the departure of Charlie Morton. The 29-year-old Wacha has a 60-43 record with a 4.01 ERA over eight seasons, including seven with the St. Louis Cardinals. He went 1-4 with a 6.62 ERA with the New York Mets in 2020. Morton signed a $15 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves last month.

Most Read

Benny Napoleon
Wayne County Sheriff dies from COVID-19
Accident on Wheaton Road and St. Joseph Hwy.
Two-car accident on Wheaton and St Joseph Hwy.
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
Realizing that customers were spending hours in front of their giant outdoor fireplace after...
‘Shanty land:’ Mich. restaurant invites customers to bring tents for winter outdoor eating

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, right, looks to pass around Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson...
Sale of Utah Jazz Approved
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz tested positive for covid-19.
Iowa Coach Ferentz Tests Positive
The question of who will start for Michigan State Saturday is still up in the air.
MSU Quarterback Lomardi Enters Transfer Portal
The Big Ten conference features 14 member institutions.
Big Ten Completes Hockey Schedule