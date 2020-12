LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Staudt’s Rising Star is Holden Niemi from Dexter.

Holden is 11 years old.

He’s been playing baseball for three years and has fallen in love with the game.

Holden is a slugger at the plate who hit his first home run at age 9.

Congrats to tonight’s Rising Star Holden Niemi.

We wish you many more home runs.

