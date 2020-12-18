Advertisement

Sexton High School undergoes renovations

By Diamond Daniels
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After installing a new roof and furniture in classrooms over the summer, Sexton High School continues its two-phase re-furnishing plan. Members of the Lansing School Board of Education say the cafeteria service equipment is next on the list.

The facilities committee met on December 7 and discussed a number of items-including food service equipment, including cafeteria service equipment at Sexton. That’s $339, 389 coming out of the food service budget.

The district plans to install additional furniture and expand the cafeteria along with other renovations in the new year.

The Lansing School Board is also recommending students stay 100% virtual until it’s safe to return to the classroom.

