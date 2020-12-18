Advertisement

Sale of Utah Jazz Approved

New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, right, looks to pass around Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson...
New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, right, looks to pass around Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The NBA’s Board of Governors has approved the sale of the Utah Jazz to a group led by technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, ending the Miller family’s 35-year run as owners of the franchise. The deal includes Vivint Arena, the team’s G League affiliate and management of a Triple-A baseball club. Part of the sales agreement calls for the team to remain in Utah. Smith is a cofounder of the Utah-based firm Qualtrics, which was sold to SAP for $8 billion in an all-cash deal finalized last year. The Miller family will retain a stake in the franchise.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benny Napoleon
Wayne County Sheriff dies from COVID-19
Accident on Wheaton Road and St. Joseph Hwy.
Two-car accident on Wheaton and St Joseph Hwy.
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
Realizing that customers were spending hours in front of their giant outdoor fireplace after...
‘Shanty land:’ Mich. restaurant invites customers to bring tents for winter outdoor eating

Latest News

Los Angeles Dodgers pose for a group photo after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the...
Tampa Bay Signs Key Pitcher
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz tested positive for covid-19.
Iowa Coach Ferentz Tests Positive
The question of who will start for Michigan State Saturday is still up in the air.
MSU Quarterback Lomardi Enters Transfer Portal
The Big Ten conference features 14 member institutions.
Big Ten Completes Hockey Schedule