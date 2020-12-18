Sale of Utah Jazz Approved

-SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The NBA’s Board of Governors has approved the sale of the Utah Jazz to a group led by technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, ending the Miller family’s 35-year run as owners of the franchise. The deal includes Vivint Arena, the team’s G League affiliate and management of a Triple-A baseball club. Part of the sales agreement calls for the team to remain in Utah. Smith is a cofounder of the Utah-based firm Qualtrics, which was sold to SAP for $8 billion in an all-cash deal finalized last year. The Miller family will retain a stake in the franchise.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.