Rocky Lombardi to transfer from Michigan State

Lombardi spent three seasons with the Spartans
The question of who will start for Michigan State Saturday is still up in the air.
The question of who will start for Michigan State Saturday is still up in the air.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Redshirt Junior Quarterback Rocky Lombardi is transferring from Michigan State, according to someone familiar with the situation.

Lombardi, a Clive, IA native, played in 22 games over three seasons with Michigan State, and threw 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and helped lead the Spartans to a win over Michigan on the road on October 31st.

Lombardi’s season ended when he took a hit against Ohio State on December 5th. He left the game and never returned.

We’ll keep you updated as to where he goes.

