Rocky Lombardi to transfer from Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Redshirt Junior Quarterback Rocky Lombardi is transferring from Michigan State, according to someone familiar with the situation.

Lombardi, a Clive, IA native, played in 22 games over three seasons with Michigan State, and threw 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and helped lead the Spartans to a win over Michigan on the road on October 31st.

Lombardi’s season ended when he took a hit against Ohio State on December 5th. He left the game and never returned.

We’ll keep you updated as to where he goes.

