Advertisement

Pence set to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Surgeon General Jerome Adams is being vaccinated today as well.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, right, wave as they disembark from Air Force Two.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, right, wave as they disembark from Air Force Two.(Source: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine this morning.

The vice president will receive the vaccine in public, making him the highest-profile recipient to date to get the vaccine.

According to the White House, Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams are being vaccinated today as well.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
One dead, four injured in Eagle Township crash
Realizing that customers were spending hours in front of their giant outdoor fireplace after...
‘Shanty land:’ Mich. restaurant invites customers to bring tents for winter outdoor eating
Accident on Wheaton Road and St. Joseph Hwy.
Two-car accident on Wheaton and St Joseph Hwy.

Latest News

Michigan State University
Mackinac Center for Public Policy suing MSU
Two US pharmacy chains are preparing to give out the first COVID vaccines as soon as there's a...
Major pharmacies prepare for vaccine rollout
Congress reportedly putting finishing touches on new COVID-19 relief package
After installing a new roof and furniture in classrooms over the summer, Sexton High School...
Sexton 2-Phase Renovations Continue