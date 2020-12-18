Pence set to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Surgeon General Jerome Adams is being vaccinated today as well.
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine this morning.
The vice president will receive the vaccine in public, making him the highest-profile recipient to date to get the vaccine.
According to the White House, Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams are being vaccinated today as well.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.