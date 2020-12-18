One dead, one injured in Roxand Township crash

ROXAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday at approximately 6:52 p.m., Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a fatal crash involving two vehicles on West St. Joseph Highway and North Wheaton Road.

One of the drivers was killed in the crash, and the other driver was transported to a hospital for treatment. It is unknown at this time whether alcohol, drugs, or speed were a factor.

The accident remains under investigation by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.