One dead, one injured in Roxand Township crash

(MGN Online)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROXAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday at approximately 6:52 p.m., Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a fatal crash involving two vehicles on West St. Joseph Highway and North Wheaton Road.

One of the drivers was killed in the crash, and the other driver was transported to a hospital for treatment. It is unknown at this time whether alcohol, drugs, or speed were a factor.

The accident remains under investigation by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.

