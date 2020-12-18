Advertisement

New holiday tradition introduced by Capital Area District Libraries

The event will repeat every hour until midnight on Christmas Eve.
(WSAW)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Families can begin a new holiday tradition with Christmas Eve Storytime from Capital Area District Libraries (CADL).

Listeners can tune in for the premiere on either Lansing’s Christmas station 99.1 WFMK or 99wfmk.com at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Children’s Librarian Miss Cassie from CADL’s Downtown Lansing branch will read Clement Clarke Moore’s classic The Night Before Christmas.

There will also be special holiday messages from CADL’s Executive Director Scott Duimstra and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“I can’t think of a better way of spending Christmas Eve than sitting with family, sipping hot chocolate, eating cookies, and listening to a holiday classic,” said Duimstra.

The event hints back to the Golden Age of radio from the 1920s until the 1950s when people regularly tuned in to their favorite radio programs, and families gathered in living rooms to listen to the home radio in the evening.

