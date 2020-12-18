MSU women’s basketball team is undefeated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The undefeated MSU women’s basketball team will take on Central Michigan on Friday night.

”I have some kids stepping up in different roles that have really embraced that,” said Head Coach Suzy Merchant.

The Spartans look to improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season. A big part of the team’s success right now is their chemistry.

“The adjustment in our offense has certainly helped, you know, attack a different kind of way. I think that’s helped us with our success at this point,” said Merchant.

Nia Clouden and Alyza Winston have found their niche as a 1-2 punch on the court.

“They’re both complete players. I just think they really complement each other. Alyza is probably a better 3-point shooter than Clouden, and vice versa. Clouden is a better driver than Alyza. I think the combination of those two really connect on the court,” she said.

Sophomore guard Julia Ayrault has also been a huge help to that duo as well. Her improvement started with their team trainer Ana after struggling with injuries her freshman year.

“Julia has really benefited in a lot of ways from something called the weight room here. It sounds kind of silly but she really has embraced getting stronger,” said Merchant.

“I definitely feel more solid, more mobile, and just definitely better physically. That’s been a huge part and helped me for sure,” said Ayrault.

This team strength will be helpful against Central Michigan. The improvements in the gym will only reflect more on the court as the season continues.

“Obviously, our team is definitely stronger, leaner than last year. I think she’s done an incredible job definitely working on people individually, knowing what certain people need, and focusing on that, and definitely building people up with their specific needs,” said Ayrault.

