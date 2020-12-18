MSU trustees hold final meeting of the calendar year

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, the Michigan State University (MSU) Board of Trustees met for its final board meeting of the calendar year.

During the meeting the Board authorized the university to proceed with the next phase of the T.B. Simon Power Plant Modernization Project. The university plans to improve the plant’s natural gas infrastructure during this phase, installing new equipment that iss expected to result in higher overall plant efficiencies, reducing fuel expenses and carbon dioxide emissions. The project cost is $17.7 million.

Trustees and President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., also recognized 29 students with the Board of Trustees Award for achieving a 4.0 grade point average at the close of their last semester.

“I am incredibly proud of these students,” said Stanley. “Achieving a 4.0 GPA takes grit and determination, particularly when facing the challenges of a pandemic. They are excellent exemplars of the Spartan spirit.”

In addition, trustees approved the first-ever Presidential Performance Evaluation Policy. This formalizes a process to conduct annual evaluations of the university president’s performance based on established goals.

“As a board, we have been focusing a great deal on improving the university’s governance procedures with an eye toward accountability; this is an important step in that effort,” said Dianne Byrum, chairperson of the Board of Trustees. “Having a formal review process, which includes input from the entire MSU community, is vital for the integrity of the Office of the President.”

Also during the meeting, several trustees and the president recognized the contributions of trustees Joel Ferguson and Brian Mosallam. Their terms as trustees end Jan. 1, 2021.

Other board activity included:

Approval of Kendra Cheruvelil as interim dean of Lyman Briggs College and Mary Finn as dean of the College of Social Science.

A presentation by Emilio Moran, Hannah Distinguished Professor in geography environmental spatial sciences, about addressing food, water and energy challenges in the Amazon Basin.

Authorization to enter into a long-term affiliation and form a new non-profit corporation with the Henry Ford Health System.

The next board meeting will be Jan. 13, 2021, for the election of officers.

