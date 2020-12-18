MSU Trustee reviews Nassar documents, finds no new information

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Board of Trustee Renee Knake Jefferson said there are no new findings in her review of thousands of documents pertaining to the Larry Nassar investigation.

“What I learned from these documents is consistent with information already in the public domain,” said Knake Jefferson.

In her first year on the board, Knake Jefferson reviewed over 10,000 pages of communication and reports involving Larry Nassar and former dean William Strampel. Her conclusion is that no new information was found.

MSU Board Chair Dianne Byrum said Knake Jefferson looked at the documents in terms of “was there new information or were there gaps, policies, and procedures the board should address?”

“What trustee Knake Jefferson has pointed the public to where the public documents that have been in existence for months and her review of the documents was that there was no additional information in the privilege documents that were already in these public reports,” said Byrum.

Those documents are:

March 29, 2018 letter from miller canfield to the Michigan house of representatives

September 1, 2020 memorandum to the united states department of education office for civil rights regarding Larry Nassar employee action review

September 1, 2020 memorandum to the united states department of education office for civil rights regarding William Strampel’s employee action review.

But the 10,000 pages of documents won’t be released.

“Privileged documents are a privilege for a reason and its attorney-client privilege. But that does not mean the facts of the case have not been released and forthcoming, and they have been in those public documents that are out there,” said Byrum.

Trustee Jefferson echoes the board’s approval and recommends releasing the documents for an independent review.

