MSU Quarterback Lomardi Enters Transfer Portal

The question of who will start for Michigan State Saturday is still up in the air.
The question of who will start for Michigan State Saturday is still up in the air.
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi has entered the transfer portal, at least the fourth Spartan to do so on Friday lone. Lombardi, from Clive, Iowa, has been in MSU’s program for three years. He led his team to the two wins this season at Michigan and home against Northwestern. But MSU signed grad transfer quarterback Anthony Russo from Temple this week, a sign that Lombardi might return to back up duty next fall.

