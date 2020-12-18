MSU College of Nursing sees boost in applications

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The College of Nursing is in the spotlight as thousands of MSU students will be walking across the stage this weekend for December graduation.

Since the pandemic, the college has seen applications for admission at unprecedented numbers.

Zach Collen says he can’t wait to graduate from Michigan State on Saturday.

“I’ve been in school for like 20 years roughly. So I’m just happy to be done. Finally,” he said.

Not only that, Collen has already been working on the front lines as a nurse tech in Royal Oak for a year and a half.

He was inspired to become a nurse by his grandmother.

“Before going to college, my grandma passed away. The entire time she was in the hospital. I only saw nurses, taking care of her, and helping her out. So, I was like I want to do nursing,” said Collen.

He’s been even more motivated by the doctors and nurses he watched during the pandemic.

“I just like look up to a lot of the nurses that are on my floor. They all just go in headfirst. They never question. They never really called off work,” said Collen.

The dean of his college, Randolph Rasch, Ph.D., R.N, has noticed he’s not the only one.

“People know about nursing but they don’t realize the important role that nurses do and it’s really come out in this pandemic. So I think people are interested in that. But I think the other thing is, what is happening to people personally in their own lives,” said Rasch.

The number of people looking to secure a seat inside this building has noticeably gone up over the past year. Applications for a Bachelor of Science in nursing for Spring 2021 are up 41% compared to Spring 2020.

“That’s pretty big,” said Rasch. “That number really highlights not just for us, but the public, the numbers of people who want to get into nursing.”

Dean Rash got pretty emotional thinking about how thankful he is for those taking on his noble profession.

“I’m so proud of these students. I’m always proud of them every year. But this group, and the group that graduated in May. In all of this stepped up to the bar, were resilient, did what they needed to do,” he said.

There are 44 students are graduating from the College of Nursing this December.

Applications are also up 48% from summer 2020 to summer 2021 for the accelerated BSN program.

That program is for students who already have a bachelor’s degree in another discipline but now wish to pursue nursing.

