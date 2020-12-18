Advertisement

Moderna vaccines ship if FDA gives OK, health secretary says

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says shipments of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine will begin this weekend if the FDA grants emergency use authorization as expected on Friday.

“Trucks will roll, planes will fly this weekend, 5.9 million doses of Moderna vaccine allocated for next week,” Azar told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday.

Azar said the Moderna vaccine is “shockingly effective” and he expected to get vaccinated next week, if the White House physician cleared him to do so. Azar’s wife has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is quarantining at the moment.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were vaccinated on live TV Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
One dead, four injured in Eagle Township crash
Accident on Wheaton Road and St. Joseph Hwy.
Two-car accident on Wheaton and St Joseph Hwy.
Realizing that customers were spending hours in front of their giant outdoor fireplace after...
‘Shanty land:’ Mich. restaurant invites customers to bring tents for winter outdoor eating

Latest News

Floyd Elliot Kohn has been identified by Lansing Police as the suspect in the homicide on...
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended in homicide of 26-year-old male on Malcolm X Street
The City of Jackson announced a dog park will be coming to the corner of N. Blackstone and Van...
Jackson announces creation of its first dog park
Ian McKellen has said he feels "euphoric" after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19...
British actor Ian McKellen gets COVID-19 vaccine
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines