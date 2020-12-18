Michigan surpasses 450,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 18, Michigan health officials have reported 4,180 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 66 deaths. The state total now sits at 454,956 cases and 11,274 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,385 cases and 34 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,988 cases and 74 deaths.

Ingham County reports 11,368 cases and 159 deaths.

Jackson County reports 6,923 cases and 134 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,590 cases and 53 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

