Meridian Township announces second round of Small Business Relief grants

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - At a Special Meeting on December 18, the Meridian Township Board approved the Meridian Economic Development Corporation (EDC) to provide more support to the area’s small business community through a second round of grants.

Developed in May 2020, the Small Business Relief Grant Program, along with the Meridian EDC and Township Board, has allocated $500,000 for about 70 businesses to receive up to $7,000 in funding each.

The first round of grants from the Townships Small Business Relief Grant Program was distributed in June 2020. A total of 42 grant recipients received $4,000 each.

“Meridian Township was recently ranked the Best Place to Live in Michigan. We’ve earned our prominence through vibrant neighborhoods, unparalleled school districts and a thriving business community. We hope our recent announcement of a $500,000 local grant relief program will assist our business community during these unprecedented times,” stated Ron Styka, Meridian Township Supervisor.

“With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, we are all on edge and our business owners are struggling. It is imperative that we take action to help our businesses make adaptations, so they can remain open. We all thought the pandemic would be over sooner, now it’s December and we are still seeing the impacts. We can stay vigilant by helping our business ecosystem stay healthy,” said Amber Clark, Meridian Township’s Neighborhoods & Economic Development Director.

The application period of the grant program begins December 21 and ends at 12 p.m. on January 5, 2021.

Grants are anticipated to be awarded on January 8, 2021, with funds distributed by January 15, 2021.

If you have any questions or would like to apply, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.