Major pharmacies prepare for vaccine rollout

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major pharmacies are coming up with plans to roll out the coronavirus vaccine in their stores.

The chief medical officers of both CVS and Walgreens say they have logistical plans in place to provide vaccinations to high-priority patients in high-priority states.

“What we’ll be doing is basically distributing the Pfizer vaccine by and large to depots spread throughout the states, and then from those states, teams will be going out to the individual facilities and vaccinating the people who have given consent that they want to be vaccinated as well as any workers at those facilities who wish to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Troyen Brennan, chief medical officer of CVS.

Dr. Brennan hopes that essential workers can begin getting vaccinated by mid-February in CVS stores and that locations will be able to provide about 25 million single vaccine doses per month.

