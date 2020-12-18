Advertisement

Mackinac Center for Public Policy suing MSU

In June, MSU's Graduate Employees Union called for Stephen Hsu to be removed as VP of Research and Graduate Studies.
Michigan State University
Michigan State University
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A conservative non-profit says it’s suing Michigan State University for not releasing documents under the Freedom of Information Act

In June, MSU’s Graduate Employees Union called for Stephen Hsu to be removed as Vice President of Research and Graduate Studies.

Hsu was accused of having work that was racist, sexist, and supported eugenics.

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy says it submitted a FOIA request for emails between Hsu and MSU President Samuel Stanley.

They say the school claimed the documents would cost $230 and would take six weeks to process but only would need six hours of staff time.

The Mackinac Center states MSU has since pushed back the date twice and requested another $250. The center says the continued delays violate the Freedom of Information Act and the public deserves to have access to these records.

The Mackinac Center is a member of the State Policy Network, an umbrella organization of conservative and libertarian think tanks operating at the state level.

