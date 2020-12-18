Local real estate agents form ‘517 Heroes’ program to give back to community

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - 517 Heroes is a program founded by three Okemos real estate agents to recognize those people in the community that are selflessly giving back despite any hardships they are facing.

“It makes us all feel good and for the people in the community who deserve a break and provide them some sort a happiness,” said founding member, Mike Williams.

Community members can nominate others who may be struggling but who are also unsung heroes.

“The people that are humbly going about giving service to others, that’s what they are looking for,” said founding member Rachel Jones.

The group planned to pick one winner out of the 12 entries and reward them with a $6,000 dollar check, but it was too difficult to pick just one here.

“It was really hard to choose and because it was so difficult, we ended up not with one but three,” Jones said. “We did three because those three rose to the top and we couldn’t not give to those people.”

“The ones that rose to the top were the ones that had no idea anyone was looking, and year after year just wanted to give more,” said co-founder Raeanne Mardigian. “That’s what we cared about and that’s what we saw.”

The winners were very grateful for the check ($2,000 per recipient)-especially for one winner that had plans to pass it forward.

“She said ‘honestly I’ve been praying that I would have the ability to bless more people financially and this just gave me the ability to bless more families,’” Mardigian said. “She started crying and she’s like ‘I have people’s names in mind to give this too.’”

“You feel like a good human being knowing that you’re helping other people out,” said Williams.

