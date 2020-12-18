Learn to make Christmas tree cheesecake brownies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Below is the Christmas tree recipe that was featured on Studio 10.

Ingredients:

For the Cheesecake batter

8 ounces cream cheese, low-fat - room temperature

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 Eggs

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

For the Brownie batter

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup milk

2 Eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

For decorating

Green and/or white frosting

Assorted sprinkles

Star Shaped Sprinkles

Candy canes

Instructions

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 350° F.

Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with non-stick baking spray and set aside.

Cheesecake batter

Place the cream cheese in the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat at medium speed until smooth and creamy. Add the sugar and beat well. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour and beat the mixture until blended.

Brownie Batter

Add flour, cocoa and salt to a medium bowl and whisk until combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the sugar, oil, milk, eggs and vanilla until well combined. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until blended.

Pour the brownie batter into the prepared pan evenly.

Carefully pour the cheesecake batter over the top, spreading it evenly. Carefully swirl the layers together using the tip of a knife.

Bake for 30 minutes, until the brownies are set.

Cool the brownies completely in the pan on a wire rack before cutting into triangle pieces.

Decorate trees by placing green melted chocolate into a piping bag. Top with assorted sprinkles. Place a 3-inch piece of candy cane in the bottom of the brownie for the stump.

Visit https://www.milkmeansmore.org/?wpurp-search=&s=&post_type=recipe to see more recipes you can make at home.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.