Jackson announces creation of its first dog park

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the City of Jackson announced the creation of its first-ever dog park. Betty’s Dog Park will be located at the corner of N. Blackstone and Van Buren streets, and make use of the existing Beech Tree Park in Downtown Jackson.

Construction on the park is planned for spring 2021 and is expected to last six weeks. Once finished, the new park will be fully fenced, have separate areas for big and small dogs to roam free, new sidewalks, benches and picnic tables. Beech Tree Park is a public park maintained by the Parks and Recreation Department. The park is currently without use since its award-winning beech tree was removed after a lightning strike.

Like all city parks, Betty’s Dog Park will be free for any resident or non-resident to use.

The pooch-friendly park is being made possible by a donation from Betty Dahlem Desbiens. Desbiens, a longtime Jackson resident, said she was inspired to help with a dog park project after she saw a man and his dog walking in Beech Tree Park.

“I thought ‘How nice it would be for both the owner and dog if that little dog could run and play freely’,” Desbiens said. “A dog park will certainly improve the quality of life for our many Jackson dog owners.”

Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover said her department is thankful for the partnership with a resident.

“This is a really exciting project and it’s all thanks to the thoughtfulness of Betty Dahlem Desbiens,” Hoover said.

Danielle Dobies, Chairperson of the Parks and Recreation Commission, said the goal of starting a dog park project had hounded the commission for many years.

“I am thrilled to see this project come to fruition,” Chairperson Dobies said. “It will be a great addition to the roster of amazing parks in the City, creating a space for us to socialize with our furry friends and further drive community engagement.”

With hundreds of people planning to move into new apartments in Downtown Jackson with their pets, Mayor Derek Dobies says there’s a growing need to provide dog-friendly digs.

“We greatly appreciate this generous contribution to the City,” Mayor Dobies said. “This is just another amenity that will attract people to our community. It’s something that downtown residents and families all over the community can enjoy. I look forward to bringing my pug, Sir Woof, to Betty’s Dog Park.”

See the plans for the future park below.

