Iowa Coach Ferentz Tests Positive

University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz tested positive for covid-19.
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19. The school says the 65-year-old does not have symptoms and will remain at home in isolation until Dec. 27. Iowa’s game this weekend with Michigan already had been postponed because of the lingering effects of the Wolverines’ outbreak. Ferentz is the 23rd FBS coach to reveal publicly that he tested positive for the virus. Others include Alabama’s Nick Saban and Ohio State’s Ryan Day, who both missed games.

