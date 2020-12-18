Grand Ledge teachers create interactive and virtual concert

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - While many Mid-Michigan schools continue with remote learning, local teachers are constantly working to keep students engaged and have fun in new creative ways.

That’s why the Grand Ledge elementary schools spent months putting together a virtual and interactive holiday concert for students and their families.

From Christmas classics, to Hanukkah tunes, to even drumming -Grand Ledge teachers aren’t missing a beat to bring music to their students.

“I think one of my favorite days of the school year is the day before winter break when we all pile into the gym with students and families and we do an all-school sing and we just celebrate together the last day before break and we make music together,” said Susan Burm, the music teacher at Willow Ridge. “however, I was really sad in thinking that that might not happen this year. "

So Susan moved to the music to find a new way to bring the concert to student’s homes.

“My brain started going and we had a meeting with the rest of the elementary music staff and from there, it just took off, because we have awesome team members, and they were ready to go.”

Since October, the five elementary teachers have been preparing songs and dances to teach and perform for their students.

Some songs they taught together and others they prepared on their own.

“It’s been really special because each of us has been able to contribute two or three songs to this. Then instead of just having songs from one teacher, you’re getting exposure and experience to five music teachers. We don’t all teach the same way and so that’s been one of I think the coolest things about this is the fact that I can sit here and I can watch my colleagues go through the process of teaching this holiday songs to my students and I can bounce off of that,” said Ashleigh Lore of Delta Center Elementary. “So this has really been a special part of the environment that we’re in the pandemic that we’re in.”

The google slide presentation has the step by step musical instructions for the students.

The 45 minute sing a long not only includes more than 30 songs but special messages from other staff in the Grand Ledge Community.

The best part of the virtual platforms?

The teachers tell Studio 10 is that these students can learn, watch and play on these songs over and over own throughout winter break.

Which - for the teachers - is worth working extra for.

“It’s a tough year for our kids. It’s a tough year for us. It gives us all something to work for and it gives us something to give to our kids that makes us kind of feel like you know, hey, we’re still here for you,” said Josh Austin of Neff Kindergarten Center.

