Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS officials to provide update on COVID-19, lift ban on in-person learning

BREAKING: According to the AP Governor Whitmer will lift the ban on in-person instruction for high schools on Friday. In-person instruction will be able to resume Jan. 4, following a holiday break that saw a decline in COVID-19 cases.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just days before the most recent restrictions set in place by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are set to expire, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and Director Robert Gordon to provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

The most recent restrictions were put in place on Dec. 7 when a 12-day extension from the original Dec. 8 expiration was announced.

That would have the restrictions set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20.

On Thursday evening, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Khaldun, received a COVID-19 vaccination at Henry Ford Hospital.

Friday’s press conference will be the first since the COVID-19 vaccination was distributed around the state.

The press conference will be at 1:30 p.m.

