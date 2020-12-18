Advertisement

East Lansing coach seeking answers

(WILX)
By Fred Heumann
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Coach Bill Feraco and his Trojans would love to finish what they started. But it’s been five weeks since any of them have set foot on this field or any other field. In Feraco’s mind, time is running out.

“There are logistical issues to tackle beyond just playing a game. In some parts of the state, the fields would need snow removal crews in order to play. And in the case of some teams, including East Lansing. The best players who have already signed scholarships to play in college may not play in any more high school games,” said Feraco.

Feraco expressed his thoughts further.

“Ya know, candidly....uh...It’s getting to a point where it...it’s..ya know, at one time we were in limbo with this stuff. Now we’re in purgatory and I don’t know what the next step is. We’ve got to collect equipment. We’ve got to do inventory---we’ve got to do re-conditioning...And I mean everybody does, not just us but...but...and if it’s gonna happen...Tell us.,” he said. “If we’re gonna play, tell us. Or at least keep us informed because we are the players in this whole thing and I don’t, ya know, I have not received any information that allows me to tell my kids or my coaches. We’ll do whatever we’re mandated to do to the best of our ability. Um, but I don’t know what...what that is.”

The Trojans are scheduled to play Muskegon Mona Shore.

