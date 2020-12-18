DeWitt Township Police puts on toy drive in honor of late sergeant

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A popular program for kids in need called “Shopping with a Hero” has been canceled this year because of the pandemic.

But, Dewitt Police is still putting on its own special event to help out Santa and give gifts to hundreds of boys and girls on the nice list.

There are eight huge crates filled with things like dolls, action figures, and bikes from the First Responders’ Children’s Foundation in honor of Sergeant Bill Darnell who died after his battle with COVID-19.

“He’s smiling down on us no doubt because Sgt. Darnell he loved kids. He loved his own children. There’s no doubt about that and to not have him doing that now is a huge loss. He is a huge loss to our community anyway, but this is something we can do in his memory to honor him for what he did for us,” said Mike Gute, DeWitt Township Police Chief.

There are 800 toys total available for pickup on Tuesday, which is three days before Christmas at the fire station.

