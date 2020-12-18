Advertisement

DeWitt Township Police puts on toy drive in honor of late sergeant

By Christiana Ford
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A popular program for kids in need called “Shopping with a Hero” has been canceled this year because of the pandemic.

But, Dewitt Police is still putting on its own special event to help out Santa and give gifts to hundreds of boys and girls on the nice list.

There are eight huge crates filled with things like dolls, action figures, and bikes from the First Responders’ Children’s Foundation in honor of Sergeant Bill Darnell who died after his battle with COVID-19.

“He’s smiling down on us no doubt because Sgt. Darnell he loved kids. He loved his own children. There’s no doubt about that and to not have him doing that now is a huge loss. He is a huge loss to our community anyway, but this is something we can do in his memory to honor him for what he did for us,” said Mike Gute, DeWitt Township Police Chief.

There are 800 toys total available for pickup on Tuesday, which is three days before Christmas at the fire station.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benny Napoleon
Wayne County Sheriff dies from COVID-19
Accident on Wheaton Road and St. Joseph Hwy.
Two-car accident on Wheaton and St Joseph Hwy.
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
Realizing that customers were spending hours in front of their giant outdoor fireplace after...
‘Shanty land:’ Mich. restaurant invites customers to bring tents for winter outdoor eating

Latest News

Bliss
Bliss
- clipped version
Michigan State University sees decrease in COVID-19 cases.
MSU Trustee reviews Nassar documents, finds no new information
Meridian Township announces second round of Small Business Relief grants