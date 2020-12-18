Congress reportedly putting finishing touches on new COVID-19 relief package

(WILX) - Congressional leaders are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a new COVID-19 relief package.

Congress members face a looming deadline to pass a deal by the end of the day today before funding runs out.

The central elements of the package are extended jobless benefits of about $300 per week, $600 direct payments to individuals, and more money for struggling businesses.

“As I’ve been saying, families across the nation have waited far too long already for another significant dose of assistance,” Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said. “The senate is not going anywhere until we have COVID relief out the door.”

