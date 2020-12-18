Clerk Barb Byrum completes general election audit

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - According to Clerk Byrum’s Office, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum completed the tenth and final Ingham County audit of the November 3, 2020 General Election on Friday. The audits are the final step before the 2020 General Election is considered complete.

“Election Administrators are hard-working professionals who rose to the occasion and executed a smooth, safe, free, and fair election this November,” Byrum stated. “I am very pleased to work with an incredible group of individuals in Ingham County who are dedicated to running our elections well and making sure every voice is heard and every vote is counted.”

After August and November elections, the Bureau of Elections, a division of the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office, selects precincts from across the state at random to be audited. These audits include a procedural review of the election from nose to tail that includes a review of applications to vote, in-person and absentee voting procedures, security measures, testing and noticing requirements, and a hand tally of a specified race to ensure that the votes cast are in alignment with the official results certified for the election. During this election’s audit, the race for United States Senator was selected for audit.

“Ten of Ingham County’s 115 precincts were selected for audit and after a review of the specified criteria, I am pleased to report that all of our Clerks did an excellent job,” Byrum stated. “In addition to being a vital check and balance of our local clerk’s elections processes, these audits serve as a learning opportunity so that they may improve for years to come.”

Results from the audits will be made available to the local clerks for the purposes of process improvement, posted on my website, and also will be transmitted to the Secretary of State’s office for their review.

“These audits are standard and not the result of the demands coming from the hyper-partisan House and Senate Oversight Committees or the President’s campaign lackeys,” said Byrum. “Michigan has a proud history of conducting some of the nation’s safest and most secure elections; a tradition that long predates this current batch of legislators and one that will long outlast them.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.