Charlotte High School fights hunger for the holidays

Dozens of teachers and community members volunteered to load up people's cars so their students...
Dozens of teachers and community members volunteered to load up people’s cars so their students would have plenty of food over the next two weeks the school will be closed.(Jace Harper)
By Jace Harper
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:15 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte High School is making a difference for their community for the holiday break.

The school’s “Bird Feeder” program which acts as a food pantry for students organized a food drive.

Dozens of teachers and community members volunteered to load up people’s cars so their students would have plenty of food over the next two weeks the school will be closed.

The school originally hoped to donate 250 packs of food. However, they ended up producing over 800.

Many of the donations came from community members.

“Doing this gives us some comfort in knowing that students and families have lunch for the two weeks we’re closed down for the holiday break.” said teacher and organizer Ryan Guimont.

Guimont said he’s grateful for the community’s support to surpass their donation goal by more than 500 packs.

