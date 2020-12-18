Advertisement

British actor Ian McKellen gets COVID-19 vaccine

Ian McKellen has said he feels "euphoric" after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19...
Ian McKellen has said he feels "euphoric" after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - British actor Ian McKellen has received the COVID-19 vaccine in England.

The 81-year-old said in a tweet he feels “very lucky” and “euphoric” after receiving his first dose on Wednesday.

He added he “would have no hesitation recommending the vaccine to anyone.”

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom became the first western nation to authorize a covid-19 vaccine, after regulators granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The vaccine is being rolled out to people over the age of 80, health care workers and nursing home residents.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
One dead, four injured in Eagle Township crash
Accident on Wheaton Road and St. Joseph Hwy.
Two-car accident on Wheaton and St Joseph Hwy.
Realizing that customers were spending hours in front of their giant outdoor fireplace after...
‘Shanty land:’ Mich. restaurant invites customers to bring tents for winter outdoor eating

Latest News

Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
Moderna vaccines ship if FDA gives OK, health secretary says
Floyd Elliot Kohn has been identified by Lansing Police as the suspect in the homicide on...
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended in homicide of 26-year-old male on Malcolm X Street
The City of Jackson announced a dog park will be coming to the corner of N. Blackstone and Van...
Jackson announces creation of its first dog park
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines