Big Ten Completes Hockey Schedule

The Big Ten conference features 14 member institutions.(KOLN-TV)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference released the second half of this season’s hockey schedule Friday. Michigan State has 20 games freshly scheduled resuming Jan. 3-4 at home against Penn State. The Spartans’ final home stand is Feb. 26-27 against Notre Dame followed by their rescheduled series against Wisconsin which was postponed earlier this fall because of Covid issues with the Badgers’ team. That series will be played in Munn Arena March 5-6. The final regular season game is March 10 at Michigan. The Big Ten tournament is set for March 18-20 at a site to be determined.

