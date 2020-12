EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Sheriff Office has confirmed that there was a two-car accident on the corner of N. Wheaton Rd. and W. St Joseph Highway around 7 p.m.

It was also confirmed by officials that one person died and the other has been transported to the hospital.

