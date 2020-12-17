Vaccine doses arrive at Lansing hospitals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first COVID-19 vaccines have been given to healthcare workers in mid-Michigan. Workers at both Sparrow and McLaren hospitals received their first dose.

It marks a historic moment in the fight against the virus.

Director of Pharmacy at Sparrow Todd Belding was happy to see the vaccine come through the doors.

Belding said, “Oh it feels great. It kind of feels like the light at the end of the tunnel is there. We can see the light and we still have a long tunnel to go through. It’s going to take a long time to get enough vaccination into people to get that herd immunity that we need so that we can go back to the new normal life and it’s great to be started.” Anne Everette works as a housekeeper on COVID-19 floors at McLaren. She didn’t expect it, but today she was one of the first to get a vaccine. She and ten others. Respiration therapists, doctors, and nurses from both hospitals. Damali Beard, ER Physician at Sparrow, said, “I’m hoping that this is another veil of protection for me.”

News 10 spoke with Dr. Beard after vaccination.

“It did not hurt at all honestly,” Beard said. “It was more just anticipation watching her draw the medication up.”

After long months of fighting the disease, the vaccine is giving frontline workers a shot of hope. Dawn Chapel, a nurse at McLaren, summed it up.

“Hope. It brings hope.”

