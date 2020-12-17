Advertisement

UCLA Says No Bowl Game This Season

PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Alex Delton (5) keeps the ball...
PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Alex Delton (5) keeps the ball during the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl college football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins on December 26, 2017, at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo by Carlos Herrera/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)(WIBW)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-- UCLA’s game against Stanford on Saturday will be its final football game of the season after the Bruins announced on Thursday they would decline any bowl invitations. Athletic director Martin Jarmond and coach Chip Kelly said in a statement that the decision was largely made by the players and supported by the administration. The Bruins and Oregon State are the only Pac-12 programs who have played all six weekends. UCLA has had five COVID-19 cases since testing began in late June.

Most Read

Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
News 10 Today Anchor Ida Tedesco gave birth to her first child on Friday Oct 30.
Ida Tedesco gives an update on life with baby Rosie
Jennifer Granholm.
Mixed reactions following reports of Granholm’s cabinet appointment

Latest News

MSU vs Maryland football game is canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Terrapins' program.
Michigan State football game against Maryland canceled
Photo: Indiana Hoosiers
Tom Allen Named Big Ten Coach of the Year
Rain drops are seen on the NFL logo on padding of a goal post at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium...
Former Ravens Running Back Dies
In this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and quarterback Dak...
Jason Garrett Tests Positive