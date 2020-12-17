UCLA Says No Bowl Game This Season

-- UCLA’s game against Stanford on Saturday will be its final football game of the season after the Bruins announced on Thursday they would decline any bowl invitations. Athletic director Martin Jarmond and coach Chip Kelly said in a statement that the decision was largely made by the players and supported by the administration. The Bruins and Oregon State are the only Pac-12 programs who have played all six weekends. UCLA has had five COVID-19 cases since testing began in late June.