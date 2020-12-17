Tom Allen Named Big Ten Coach of the Year

-- Indiana’s Tom Allen was chosen Big Ten Coach of the Year by both the coaches and media in separate votes. The seventh-ranked Hoosiers are having one of their best seasons in decades at 6-1. They are second in the Big Ten East. Allen was selected Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year by the coaches and Dave McClain Coach of the Year by the media. He is 24-21 since he took over for the final game of the 2016 season.