Advertisement

Tom Allen Named Big Ten Coach of the Year

Photo: Indiana Hoosiers
Photo: Indiana Hoosiers(WNDU)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-- Indiana’s Tom Allen was chosen Big Ten Coach of the Year by both the coaches and media in separate votes. The seventh-ranked Hoosiers are having one of their best seasons in decades at 6-1. They are second in the Big Ten East. Allen was selected Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year by the coaches and Dave McClain Coach of the Year by the media. He is 24-21 since he took over for the final game of the 2016 season.

Most Read

Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
News 10 Today Anchor Ida Tedesco gave birth to her first child on Friday Oct 30.
Ida Tedesco gives an update on life with baby Rosie
Jennifer Granholm.
Mixed reactions following reports of Granholm’s cabinet appointment

Latest News

MSU vs Maryland football game is canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Terrapins' program.
Michigan State football game against Maryland canceled
PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Alex Delton (5) keeps the ball...
UCLA Says No Bowl Game This Season
Rain drops are seen on the NFL logo on padding of a goal post at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium...
Former Ravens Running Back Dies
In this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and quarterback Dak...
Jason Garrett Tests Positive