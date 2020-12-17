Taking Care of Your Hearing is Essential to a Healthy Life

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many people are relying on Zoom and making more phone calls to stay connected with their loved ones. It’s important that you get your hearing checked before the holidays so you’re not missing out on any conversations with the family. Fluke Hearing Instruments explains how a yearly hearing check-up is extremely important to living a healthy life. Plus, there have been many technological advances made to improve your hearing.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.