Schor announces completion of restoration projects along the Lansing River Trail

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Lansing Mayor Andy Schor joined by City of Lansing Parks and Recreation Director Brett Kaschinske, Ingham County Board of Commissioners Chair Bryan Crenshaw, and Ingham County Parks Commissioner Cherry Hamrick, cut the ribbon for repairs completed on the Lansing River Trail.

Throughout 2020, the Lansing River Trail has undergone several important renovations. The repairs unveiled today are near Washington Avenue, between Hazel Street and Malcolm X Street.

“The Lansing River Trail is a treasure in our city and it’s important to keep the trail safe for walkers, runners, and bikers to enjoy,” Schor said. “I’m appreciative that we were able to fix many potentially hazardous issues thanks to millage dollars. This year, more than ever, we’ve all been looking for ways to get out of the house in a safe and distanced way, and utilizing the 16 miles of Lansing River Trail is a great option.”

The Lansing River Trail has undergone the following restoration projects over the past year:

Washington Avenue Soil Stabilizati on: To resolve the riverbank erosion and problems that were resulting, rip rap (natural stone) was placed along the riverbank to prevent scour caused by the river’s currents. Additionally, gabion baskets (wire mesh boxes filled with natural stone) were placed in areas where the riverbank was more prone to the river’s currents to provide additional structural stability. Live stakes (plant cuttings) of native species were then planted along the riverbank. The plants will take root in the riverbank and help keep the soil in place to provide a buffer from water run-off and the river currents. Aside from the work done to the riverbank, the River Trail was repaved, and the timber rail fence was replaced.

Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) Yard (west of Potter Park Zoo): The riverbank that runs along the BWL Yard was stabilized in the same way as the Washington Avenue project. Additionally, any failing pavement along the trail was replaced.

Moores River Drive (west of Westgate): The riverbank at Moores River Drive was also repaired by sheet piling. Sheet piling is when steel sheets are driven into the soil to prevent embankment from further falling. In addition to the sheet piling, the fence and any failing pathway were removed and replaced.

Ongoing projects:

Moores Park Bridge and the 3 Bridges West of Potter Park: These projects are currently in the process of rehabilitation and will start up again in Spring 2021.

Bridge 18 (just east of Krueger’s Landing) and Bridge 31 (located under Cesar Chavez Bridge in Old Town): Full and partial replacements as needed.

Scheduled projects:

Bear Lake Pathway (from Cavanaugh Road to Forest Road): Construction will begin this winter with stump removal and will be completed in 2021.

Forest Road Pathway: Construction will begin in 2021 along with non-motorized facilities on Collins Road.

Additionally, a bid was sent out in mid-July for Bridge 21 (Forest east on the City of Lansing River Trail, near Clippert Street). The work for this project is scheduled for late August 2021 and includes the replacement of the bridge and pathway between CSX and CN railroads.

