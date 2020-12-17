Advertisement

One killed, four injured in Eagle Township crash

The incident is still under investigation at this time.
By Jake Draugelis
EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - At 3:15 PM Wednesday The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle personal injury traffic crash in Eagle Twp.

Police say that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Clark Road driven by Lynsey Remington, age 37 of Portland, failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a northbound vehicle on Wright Road, which was occupied by the driver Kristine Koenigsknecht age 68 from Fowler and her husband Jeffrey Koenigsknecht age 55.

The Remington vehicle was occupied by the Remington and 2 minor children, who were all transported to Sparrow Hospital, treated for minor injuries and released. The Koenigsknecht’s were transported to Sparrow Hospital whereas Jeffrey Koenigsknecht is in critical but stable condition. Last night Kristine Koenigsknecht passed away due to her injuries.

