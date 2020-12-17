Nite Lite restaurant gives 100% of Thursday’s take-out orders to employees

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s no secret that restaurants are struggling right now.

Currently in Michigan, food joints are limited to take out, delivery or outdoor seating.

But despite these set backs, one Jackson restaurant is finding a way to give back.

Jackson’s Nite Lite knows first hand that their employees are taking a huge financial hit during these times.

That’s why on Thursday the owners are donating 100% of their take out sales to their 11 employees for a holiday bonus.

The staff are our family, our extended family, and we don’t want to see anybody hurt, you know,” said Joseph Brandeberry, the owner of Nite Lite. “We want everybody to be successful, and we want to make sure they’re taken care of and have a great holiday season as well.”

Joseph and his wife have owned Jackson’s Night Lite for three years.

“My wife and I bought it about three years ago, we bought it for an investment, and we love people, and we love the community,” said Joseph.

But this year the Nite Lite lights almost went out.

“We’re hanging in there. You know, it’s tough times right now.”

Throughout changing COVID restrictions, Joe worked to adjust his menu and take-out services.

But with less orders coming though, less employees are needed which hurt his work family.

“We’re all struggling, we’re not really working, we have a few shifts, you know, we’re trying to spread everything out between everybody to make it fair,” said house manager, Katti Chivington.

Although it’s hard, Katti understands.

“Joe himself is struggling to, you know, he has this business here that isn’t bringing really any money and we’re breaking even,” said Katti. “We’re keeping the lights on, we’re paying all of the employees, but other than that, he’s not taking home any money either.”

On a normal year, Joe uses a party to show his appreciation for his work family.

But due to gathering limitations, the party is tossed.

However that’s not stopping the holiday cheer.

Instead, Joe is using all the money Nite Lite makes from Thursday’s take out sales and giving it straight to his 11 employees.

“In the past money like this might get an extra present or two, but right now it’s you know, paying somebody’s car payment or rent keeping the lights on, so we wanted to give it back,” said Joe. They work hard for us all year and we wanted to make sure that they’re not struggling right now.”

This gesture means the world to Katti and her fellow work family.

“For him to take a whole day to do this whole promotion where we know we’re going to be busy, we’re going to be making money, and he’s giving all of that to the employees is really amazing,” said Katti. I don’t know a lot of people that would really do that to take that away from them when he knows that, you know, he’s been kind of struggling with this business. It’s really admirable.”

This special deal is getting a great response from the community.

In fact, many are preordering large meals to bring in some big bonuses for the staff.

“We’ve had a great response so far,” said Joe. “I had a call last night for 70 hamburgers and fries. "

And for the first time in a while - Katti is actually excited to be busy at work.

“I’m really excited to kind of have a day where we finally have everybody together, and everyone is in good spirits, and we’re having a good time. It’s kind of like, you know, we’re back to normal.”

The Nite Lite’s menu is mouth watering.

But the go to take out item both Katti and Joe reccommend...?

“We’re known for our cheese steak hoagies statewide, so we have the best cheese steak hoagie in the state of Michigan. "

