LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday’s Michigan State game at Maryland has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues with the Terrapins.

In addition, Maryland has paused team activities to combat the spread of the virus.

This is now official. #Maryland also has paused team activities. https://t.co/NBc4VIf5oL — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.