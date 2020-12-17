Advertisement

Mother of Lansing homicide victim struggles with funeral costs

Mother of Lansing homicide victim speaks out
Mother of Lansing homicide victim speaks out(Maureen Halliday)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dorresa Hicks, the mother of 26-year-old Savon Hicks, said she is emotionally drained less than a week after her son was murdered.

On Friday, Lansing Police responded to a medical call at the 1200 block of Malcolm X Street.

Upon their arrival, police found 26-year-old Hicks dead on the backyard deck.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death. But Dorresa, Hick’s mother, can’t understand why he was murdered.

“Why would someone do that? He didn’t deserve that. He has two twins out here that are two years old that will not have a father, that will not be able to know their father, not be able to be held by him,” she said.

Dorresa said she was with Savon the day he was killed. She said she was running errands with him earlier in the day.

While out shopping, someone had complimented Savon on his shoes. Dorresa took note of how nice the shoes looked. But later in the day, she would have to identify her son by those same shoes.

“That was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my entire life, is identify my baby by his shoes and a tattoo,” she said.

Dorresa is trying to plan her son’s funeral, but she can’t afford it. She said the funeral costs $7,500. Dorresa has created a GoFundMe, which so far has raised $1,780.

Police have named 43-year-old Floyd Elliot Kohn, also known as Missie, as the suspect involved with Savon’s death.

Police have a warrant out for his arrest and are actively looking for him.

Call the police if you have information on the suspect or the case.

Lansing Police Department: (517)-483-4600

LPD Detective Sergeant Frazier: (517)-483-4658

Michigan State Police Detective Trooper Mills: (517)-483-6866

Crime Stoppers: (517)-483-7867

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
News 10 Today Anchor Ida Tedesco gave birth to her first child on Friday Oct 30.
Ida Tedesco gives an update on life with baby Rosie
Jennifer Granholm.
Mixed reactions following reports of Granholm’s cabinet appointment

Latest News

Senate Republicans announce COVID-19 vaccine relief plan
- clipped version
HRU pt 2
MSU vs Maryland football game is canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Terrapins' program.
Michigan State football game against Maryland canceled
MSU's football season in jeopardy
MSU's football season in jeopardy
- clipped version
- clipped version