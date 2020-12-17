Michigan surpasses 450,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 17, Michigan health officials have reported 4,024 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 190*deaths. The state total now sits at 450,776 cases and 11,208 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,342 cases and 34 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,930 cases and 72 deaths.

Ingham County reports 11,231 cases and 157 deaths.

Jackson County reports 6,824 cases and 134 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,557 cases and 54 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.