Michigan State football game against Maryland canceled

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State was scheduled to take on the Maryland Terrapins this weekend but the game has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues in Maryland’s program.

This isn’t the first time Maryland has canceled a game. The two teams were supposed to play back on Nov. 21, but Maryland canceled that game as well because of COVID-19 cases.

Maryland released this statement today:

“Under the guidance and advice from university medical staff, Maryland Athletics has canceled Saturday’s scheduled football game against Michigan State. The game will not be rescheduled. All team training activities have been paused. Per Big Ten Conference protocols, all football student-athletes and football staff continue to undergo daily antigen testing. Between December 10-16, 15 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a Big Ten test positivity rate of 2.4%. Antigen tests conducted this morning resulted in three more presumptive positives (confirmatory PCR tests are pending). There were six positive cases among staff over that same time period, resulting in a population positivity rate of 12.4%. All positive individuals are now in designated isolation spaces, per health protocols.”

Maryland has had 154 positive test results between athletes and staff to date.

Michigan State will finish the season 2-5, but there’s a possibility that the Spartans still have a shot at a bowl game because the NCAA waived the win requirement for this year. Matchups are being announced for bowl games day-by-day.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said earlier this week that the team would love the opportunity to play in the postseason, but with COVID-19 knocking down teams, it seems as though anything can happen.

Three out of the seven scheduled Big Ten games for the weekend have now been canceled - that’s the most in any week so far this season.

