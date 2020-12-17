Michigan COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project posts preliminary data

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) posted preliminary results from four of the counties and one of the universities participating in a statewide monitoring program for the COVID-19 virus in wastewater.

The early results indicate that COVID-19 can be reliably tested for in wastewater, and the results appear to mirror the presence and spread of the disease in the population.

The county-level results made available on Wednesday are from testing conducted by Dr. Joan Rose’s laboratory at Michigan State University and represent sites in Genesee, Marquette, Macomb and Manistee counties, starting at the beginning of October through the end of November.

From early October through the end of November, the virus was detected in:

100 percent of 18 samples collected from one site in Genesee County

100 percent of 25 samples from one site in Marquette County

100 percent of six samples from one site in Macomb County.

At five sites within a single community in Manistee County, the virus was detected in 48.6 percent of the 35 samples collected.

In general, the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater from these sites initially appears to mirror documented transmission within individual sites and communities.

Additionally, most sampling sites detected an increasing trend in the amount of virus present in samples collected from October through November.

Fifteen universities across the state are participating in the pilot project and using environmental surveillance of wastewater in their response to COVID-19 on campus. Nineteen laboratories across the state of Michigan are using COVID-19 wastewater monitoring systems.

These labs have been working with local partners to collect and test wastewater samples for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

“These initial results show promise for the field of COVID-19 wastewater monitoring in Michigan,” said Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at MDHHS.

The samples are collected from over 270 testing sites, including sewers and wastewater treatment plants.

To check out the preliminary data, click here.

