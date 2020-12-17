Advertisement

MHSAA to meet and discuss future of fall and winter sports

A graphic including a face mask and the Michigan High School Athletics Association logo.
A graphic including a face mask and the Michigan High School Athletics Association logo.(MHSAA/WLUC)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association is moving forward and making new plans for the fall sports season as well as the winter season.

MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl confirmed via email that the council will meet on Friday morning. In the meeting, they will discuss plans for the future following December 20.

Keep in mind that high school sports have been put on hold due to emergency orders.

For more information about COVID-19 data in Michigan, click here.

