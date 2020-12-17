Lundqvist To Miss Upcoming NHL Season

-UNDATED (AP) - Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist says he will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition.

Lundqvist announced the news about two months after joining the Washington Capitals. He posted a written statement and a videotaped one on social media Thursday, saying it was a “pretty tough and emotional day.” Lundqvist said he has been having various tests on his heart for several weeks and “unfortunately won’t be able to join the team this year.”

The 38-year-old from Sweden was bought out by the Rangers after 15 seasons and signed a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Washington in October to try to earn his first Stanley Cup - and try to help Alex Ovechkin win a second.