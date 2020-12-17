Advertisement

Lundqvist To Miss Upcoming NHL Season

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad, left, and goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30) watch with...
New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad, left, and goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30) watch with Carolina Hurricanes left wing Erik Haula (56) as the puck bounces in front of Lundqvist during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)(WITN)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist says he will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition.

Lundqvist announced the news about two months after joining the Washington Capitals. He posted a written statement and a videotaped one on social media Thursday, saying it was a “pretty tough and emotional day.” Lundqvist said he has been having various tests on his heart for several weeks and “unfortunately won’t be able to join the team this year.”

The 38-year-old from Sweden was bought out by the Rangers after 15 seasons and signed a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Washington in October to try to earn his first Stanley Cup - and try to help Alex Ovechkin win a second.

Most Read

Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
News 10 Today Anchor Ida Tedesco gave birth to her first child on Friday Oct 30.
Ida Tedesco gives an update on life with baby Rosie
Jennifer Granholm.
Mixed reactions following reports of Granholm’s cabinet appointment

Latest News

MSU vs Maryland football game is canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Terrapins' program.
Michigan State football game against Maryland canceled
Photo: Indiana Hoosiers
Tom Allen Named Big Ten Coach of the Year
PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Alex Delton (5) keeps the ball...
UCLA Says No Bowl Game This Season
Rain drops are seen on the NFL logo on padding of a goal post at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium...
Former Ravens Running Back Dies
In this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and quarterback Dak...
Jason Garrett Tests Positive